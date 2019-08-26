San Francisco hosts Arizona in division matchup

Arizona Diamondbacks (65-66, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-65, second in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Alex Young (5-3, 4.04 ERA) Giants: Tyler Beede (3-7, 5.82 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals San Francisco and Arizona will play on Monday.

The Giants are 33-28 against teams from the NL West. San Francisco has hit 144 home runs as a team this season. Kevin Pillar leads the club with 19, averaging one every 25.7 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 25-36 in division play. The Arizona offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .321.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pillar leads the Giants with 127 hits and is batting .260. Evan Longoria is 13-for-37 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 101 RBIs and is batting .266. Ketel Marte has 10 hits and is batting .345 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .282 batting average, 5.73 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .211 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).