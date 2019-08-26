Cardinals take on Brewers, look to continue 4-game win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (71-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (67-63, third in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (9-9, 4.51 ERA) Brewers: Gio Gonzalez (2-1, 3.64 ERA)

LINE: Brewers -125; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Brewers are 31-26 against teams from the NL Central. Milwaukee has hit 208 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Christian Yelich leads the team with 41, averaging one every 10.8 at-bats.

The Cardinals are 33-23 against teams from the NL Central. The St. Louis pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.94. Jack Flaherty leads the team with a 3.32 earned run average.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 146 hits and is batting .329. Keston Hiura is 14-for-43 with six doubles, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 51 extra base hits and is batting .247. Marcell Ozuna has 15 hits and is batting .405 over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .283 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cardinals: 8-2, .291 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Brewers Injuries: Brandon Woodruff: (oblique), Bobby Wahl: (knee), Brent Suter: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (elbow), Jeremy Jeffress: (hip).

Cardinals Injuries: Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tony Cingrani: (shoulder), Brett Cecil: (wrist/forearm), Tyler O'Neill: (wrist), Jose Martinez: (shoulder), Kolten Wong: (leg).