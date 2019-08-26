Sports
The Padres trolled Red Sox fans during a ‘Sweet Caroline’ singalong
Watch Neil Diamond sing to and thank Colorado firefighters
Padres closer Kirby Yates struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. to finish off San Diego’s 3-1 win over Boston on Sunday.
But, really, the Padres picked up a win earlier in the game.
With a large number of Red Sox fans visiting Petco Park, the Padres had some fun and rickrolled* the Boston faithful.
*Unfamiliar with the term? It’s tricking someone into playing Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”
Boston fans who were happily singing along to “Sweet Caroline” never saw it coming:
Comments