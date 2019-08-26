Garrett’s double leads Jacksonville to 3-2 win over Mobile

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Stone Garrett hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 3-2 win over the Mobile BayBears on Monday.

The double by Garrett scored Brian Miller and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the first, Jacksonville grabbed the lead on a single by Joe Dunand that scored Victor Victor Mesa. Mobile answered in the fifth inning when Roberto Baldoquin hit an RBI double and Bo Way scored on a wild pitch.

Daniel Castano (7-1) got the win in relief while Mobile starter Greg Mahle (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.