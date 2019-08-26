Diaz, Cooper lead the way for Mahoning Valley

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Yainer Diaz homered and singled twice, driving home five runs as the Mahoning Valley Scrappers topped the Auburn Doubledays 9-3 on Monday.

Michael Cooper singled three times with two RBIs for Mahoning Valley.

Mahoning Valley started the scoring in the second inning when Diaz hit a solo home run.

The Scrappers later added two runs in the third, four in the fourth, and two in the sixth to secure the victory.

Mahoning Valley starter Francisco Perez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Niomar Gomez (1-5) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over 3 2/3 innings.

With the win, Mahoning Valley improved to 8-3 against Auburn this season.