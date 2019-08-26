Wilson’s single leads Portland to 3-2 win over Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) -- Marcus Wilson hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Portland Sea Dogs a 3-2 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Monday.

Nick Lovullo scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to second on a single by Wilson.

Earlier in the inning, Charlie Madden hit a home run to tie the game 2-2.

After Portland crossed the plate for one run in the second inning, Binghamton went up 2-1 after Jeremy Vasquez scored on a double play in the second inning and Patrick Mazeika hit a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Madden homered, doubled twice and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

Starter Bryan Mata (3-6) got the win while Joshua Torres (2-2) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.