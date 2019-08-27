Villar’s single leads San Jose to 5-1 win over Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) -- David Villar hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 5-1 win over the Stockton Ports on Monday. The Giants swept the four-game series with the win.

The single by Villar, part of a four-run inning, gave the Giants a 2-1 lead before Courtney Hawkins hit a three-run home run later in the inning.

Olbis Parra (6-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Angel Duno (0-1) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Ports, Brallan Perez doubled twice.