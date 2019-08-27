Nevin and Welker homer to lead Hartford to 5-3 win over Harrisburg

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Tyler Nevin and Colton Welker connected on back-to-back homers in the fourth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 5-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Nevin hit a two-run shot before Welker hit a solo shot as part of a five-run inning that gave the Yard Goats a 5-1 lead.

In the top of the fifth, Harrisburg scored on a single by Dante Bichette that brought home Adrian Sanchez. In the following at-bat, Nick Banks hit an RBI single, bringing home Ian Sagdal to cut the Hartford lead to 5-3.

Tate Scioneaux (4-2) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Harrisburg starter Mario Sanchez (9-5) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Bichette doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one for the Senators.