Dubin, Hensley carry Fayetteville to 10-1 win over Carolina

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- David Hensley had three hits and scored two runs, and Shawn Dubin struck out 10 hitters over seven innings as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers defeated the Carolina Mudcats 10-1 on Tuesday.

Dubin (5-5) allowed three hits while walking one to pick up the win.

Up 1-0 in the third, Fayetteville extended its lead when Chandler Taylor hit a two-run home run.

Fayetteville later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when Ross Adolph hit a two-run double to help put the game away.

Wuilder Rodriguez (0-2) went three innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked three.