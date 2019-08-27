Sports
Hernandez’s single leads AZL Rangers to 5-3 win over AZL Dodgers Mota
SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Heriberto Hernandez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Rangers to a 5-3 win over the AZL Dodgers Mota on Wednesday.
The single by Hernandez capped a three-run inning and gave the AZL Rangers a 5-3 lead after Keithron Moss hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.
Cal Hehnke (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Daniel Cruz (5-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.
For the AZL Dodgers Mota, Albert Suarez homered and singled twice. Imanol Vargas homered and singled.
AZL Rangers improved to 4-2 against AZL Dodgers Mota this season.
