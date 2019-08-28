Van Gansen’s homer leads El Paso to 7-6 win over Salt Lake

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Peter Van Gansen hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to a 7-6 win over the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday.

The home run by Van Gansen capped a three-run inning and gave the Chihuahuas a 6-5 lead after Matthew Batten hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Chihuahuas tacked on another run in the eighth when Taylor Kohlwey hit an RBI double, scoring Webster Rivas.

Salt Lake saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jared Walsh hit an RBI single, scoring Jo Adell in the ninth inning to cut the El Paso lead to 7-6.

Gerardo Reyes (4-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jose Rodriguez (3-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jose Rojas homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Bees. Adell doubled and singled twice.