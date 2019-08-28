CommunityAmerica says it saw boost in customers after its Patrick Mahomes commercial

CommunityAmerica Credit Union: “A New Day,” featuring Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stars in "A New Day," a new commercial spot from CommunityAmerica Credit Union. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stars in "A New Day," a new commercial spot from CommunityAmerica Credit Union.

A co-worker noted the Chiefs’ preseason game Saturday against the 49ers was MTV.

Mahomes Television.

Not only did Mahomes play in the game, but he was featured in many of the commercials, too.

One of the first commercials to star Mahomes was last year’s CommunityAmerica Credit Union spot for its checking account. It featured Mahomes throwing a ball to a groundskeeper at Arrowhead Stadium.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Aligning with Mahomes proved to be a good business decision. CommunityAmerica said it saw a boost from last year’s commercial, surpassing the company’s target goal for new checking account customers by 16 percent.

So it should be no surprise that a new CommunityAmerica commercial began airing earlier this month. It is called “A New Day” and shows Mahomes addressing his teammates, while cutting to scenes of big life events, such as a couple moving into a home, a woman opening a coffee shop and a man beginning retirement.

“Everyone knows KC is on the rise,” Mahomes says to his teammates, “but what they don’t know, is we’re just getting started.”

You can see the commercial above.