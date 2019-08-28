Hartson leads Lynchburg to 3-0 win over Wilmington

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Brock Hartson allowed just one hit over seven innings, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats over the Wilmington Blue Rocks in a 3-0 win on Wednesday.

Hartson (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

Lynchburg scored its runs when Mitch Reeves hit an RBI single in the first inning and Gavin Collins hit a two-run double in the third.

Jesse Hahn (0-1) went one inning, allowing one run and two hits in the Carolina League game.

The Blue Rocks were held off the scoreboard for the seventh time this season, while the Hillcats' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Wilmington is 11-5 against Lynchburg this season.