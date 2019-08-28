Jackson hits two homers as Gwinnett gets past Norfolk 14-8

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Alex Jackson hit a pair of homers, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 14-8 win over the Norfolk Tides on Wednesday.

Johan Camargo and Jack Lopez also homered for the Stripers.

Jackson hit a solo shot in the seventh inning off Sean Gilmartin and then hit a three-run homer in the eighth off Branden Kline.

Philip Pfeifer (1-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Norfolk starter Ty Blach (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Tides, Mark Trumbo homered and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.