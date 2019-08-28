Velazquez, Daniel and Maldonado lead South Bend in win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Nelson Velazquez had four hits, while Clayton Daniel and Nelson Maldonado recorded three apiece as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 13-4 on Wednesday.

Velazquez tripled and singled three times, driving home five runs and scoring a couple. Daniel singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one.

South Bend had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring six runs in the first inning and four in the seventh.

In the first, Velazquez hit a two-run single, while Velazquez drove in three runs and Marcus Mastrobuoni drove in one in the seventh.

South Bend right-hander Zach Mort (6-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cullen Dana (2-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing six runs and four hits while only recording two outs.

Michael Curry doubled and singled for the TinCaps.