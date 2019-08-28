Abreu hits walk-off double, Wisconsin beats Kane County 3-2

APPLETON, Wis. (AP) -- Pablo Abreu had a walk-off double, as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers defeated the Kane County Cougars 3-2 on Wednesday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Timber Rattlers and a three-game winning streak for the Cougars.

Je'Von Ward scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Abreu.

The Cougars tied the game 2-2 in the top of the eighth when Kristian Robinson hit a solo home run.

Wisconsin starter Freisis Adames struck out three while allowing one run and five hits over six innings. Tyler Gillies (5-2) got the win in relief while Yaramil Hiraldo (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Brent Diaz homered and singled in the win.