Orozco, Jankowski and Rodriguez lead El Paso in win
EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Rodrigo Orozco, Travis Jankowski and Aderlin Rodriguez each had three hits, as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Salt Lake Bees 12-5 on Wednesday.
Orozco tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs.
Trailing 4-1, the Chihuahuas took the lead for good with nine runs in the fourth inning. The Chihuahuas sent 12 men to the plate as Michael Gettys hit a three-run home run en route to the six-run lead.
Starter Jerry Keel (10-7) got the win while Alex Klonowski (1-8) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.
For the Bees, Jo Adell doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.
El Paso improved to 10-5 against Salt Lake this season.
