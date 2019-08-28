Orozco, Jankowski and Rodriguez lead El Paso in win

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Rodrigo Orozco, Travis Jankowski and Aderlin Rodriguez each had three hits, as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Salt Lake Bees 12-5 on Wednesday.

Orozco tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs.

Trailing 4-1, the Chihuahuas took the lead for good with nine runs in the fourth inning. The Chihuahuas sent 12 men to the plate as Michael Gettys hit a three-run home run en route to the six-run lead.

Starter Jerry Keel (10-7) got the win while Alex Klonowski (1-8) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Bees, Jo Adell doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

El Paso improved to 10-5 against Salt Lake this season.