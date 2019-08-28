Jones, Marquez lift Idaho Falls over Great Falls 6-2

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Travis Jones tripled and singled twice, driving in two runs as the Idaho Falls Chukars beat the Great Falls Voyagers 6-2 on Wednesday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Chukars and a three-game winning streak for the Voyagers.

Jose Marquez doubled and singled twice with a run and an RBI for Idaho Falls.

Idaho Falls got on the board first in the third inning when Clay Dungan hit an RBI single and then scored on an error.

The Chukars later added three runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Jones hit a two-run triple, while Marquez hit an RBI double in the sixth.

Cody Davenport (3-3) got the win in relief while Great Falls starter Sean Thompson (2-7) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Lency Delgado doubled and singled twice for the Voyagers.