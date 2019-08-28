Sports
Crenshaw leads Yucatan to 2-1 win over Leon
YUCATAN, Mexico (AP) -- Dustin Crenshaw allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Leones de Yucatan over the Bravos de Leon in a 2-1 win on Wednesday.
Crenshaw (5-1) allowed one run while striking out four and walking two to get the win.
Down 1-0 in the third, Leon tied the game when Marco Guzman hit an RBI double, driving in Rafael Rodriguez.
The Leones grabbed the lead in the seventh inning when Sebastian Valle scored when a runner was thrown out.
Daniel Guerrero (1-4) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and three hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Mexican League game. He also struck out five and walked one.
