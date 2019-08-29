Kroon leads Clearwater to 3-1 win over Lakeland

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Kroon hit an RBI triple in the seventh inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 3-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Thursday. The Threshers swept the four-game series with the win.

The triple by Kroon, part of a two-run inning, gave the Threshers a 2-1 lead before Daniel Brito hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Clearwater grabbed the lead on a single by Luke Miller that scored Raul Rivas. Lakeland answered in the sixth inning when Brock Deatherage scored on a wild pitch.

Michael Gomez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Lakeland starter Tom de Blok (2-13) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Clearwater improved to 10-5 against Lakeland this season.