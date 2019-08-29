Santana leads Syracuse to 2-0 win over Lehigh Valley

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Ervin Santana allowed just five hits over six innings, leading the Syracuse Mets over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a 2-0 win on Thursday.

Santana (4-4) struck out six to get the win.

Syracuse scored its runs when Jed Lowrie and Rymer Liriano hit solo home runs in the fifth and eighth innings.

JoJo Romero (3-5) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the International League game. He also struck out six and walked four.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The IronPigs were held scoreless for the eighth time this season, while the Mets' staff recorded their eighth shutout of the year.