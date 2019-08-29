Lynch leads Wilmington to 4-0 win over Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) -- Daniel Lynch allowed just four hits over six innings, leading the Wilmington Blue Rocks over the Lynchburg Hillcats in a 4-0 win on Thursday.

Lynch (5-2) struck out six and walked one to get the win.

In the top of the second, Wilmington grabbed the lead on a solo home run by MJ Melendez. The Blue Rocks then added two runs in the third and a run in the fourth. In the third, Cristian Perez hit a two-run single, while Brewer Hicklen hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Colby Schultz in the fourth.

Kirk McCarty (3-7) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and nine hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Hillcats were held off the scoreboard for the 15th time this season, while the Blue Rocks' staff recorded their 15th shutout of the year.

Wilmington improved to 12-5 against Lynchburg this season.