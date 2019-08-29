Rodriguez leads Delmarva to 3-1 win over Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Grayson Rodriguez didn't allow a hit in six innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds over the Lakewood BlueClaws in a 3-1 win on Thursday.

Rodriguez (10-4) allowed one run while striking out seven and walking one to pick up the win.

Delmarva started the scoring in the second inning when Cody Roberts hit a two-run double.

The BlueClaws cut into the deficit in the third inning when Malvin Matos hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Seth Lancaster.

The Shorebirds tacked on another run in the fourth when Shayne Fontana scored on a double play.

Tom Sutera (1-3) went four innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out four and walked three.