Kelenic’s sac fly leads Arkansas to 8-6 win over Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Jarred Kelenic drove in Luis Liberato with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to an 8-6 win over the Corpus Christi Hooks on Thursday.

Liberato scored on the play to give the Travelers a 7-6 lead after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Nick Zammarelli and then went to third on a walk by Logan Taylor.

The Travelers tacked on another run in the ninth when Zammarelli hit an RBI single, driving in Mike Ahmed.

Austin Adams (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Tommy DeJuneas (2-5) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the Hooks, Colton Shaver homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple. Jake Adams homered and singled, driving in two runs.