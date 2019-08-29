Stony Brook dominates with 35-10 win, strong ground game

Isaiah White scored his first and second career touchdowns, leading Stony Brook's potent ground game in a 35-10 season-opening victory over Bryant Thursday night.

White rushed for 54 yards with TD runs from the 1 and 4 yard lines as Stony Brook won its 10th straight home game. The Seawolves had seven ball carriers pile up 247 yards on the ground, out-gaining Bryant which rushed for 38.

Stony Brook's Tyquell Fields passed for 194 yards and a touchdown.

The Seawolves gained 443 total yards to Bryant's 205, holding the Bulldogs to 11 first downs.

Stony Brook has advanced to the FCS playoffs the last two seasons.

Synceir Malone returned an interception 22 yards to score the game's opening touchdown midway through the first quarter. Luke Samperi kicked a 49-yard field goal as Bryant answered, but the Bulldogs didn't score again until Daniel Adeboboye's 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Adeboboye carried the ball 21 times and gained 53 of Bryant's net 38 rushing yards.