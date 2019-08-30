Shepherd leads Norfolk to 2-0 win over Charlotte

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Chandler Shepherd allowed just two hits over eight innings, leading the Norfolk Tides over the Charlotte Knights in a 2-0 win on Friday.

Shepherd (3-10) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked three.

Norfolk scored its runs when Jose Rondon hit an RBI double in the second inning and Austin Hays scored on a passed ball in the eighth.

Matt Tomshaw (4-2) went four innings, allowing one run and five hits in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Knights were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Tides' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.