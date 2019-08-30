Sun clinch top three seed in playoffs with win over New York

Courtney Williams scored 26 points and Alyssa Thomas added 20 and nine rebounds to lead Connecticut to a 94-84 win over New York on Friday night.

Connecticut (22-9) assured itself of finishing no lower than the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. The Sun are a half-game behind Washington (22-8) for the top seed. The Mystics play at Dallas on Saturday night.

The Sun led 50-41 at halftime before New York went on a 21-7 run and lead 61-57 with 2:20 left in the third quarter. Connecticut responded with a 10-0 run to end the quarter and never trailed again.

Marine Johannes led New York (9-22) with 21 points. The Liberty rested Tina Charles.