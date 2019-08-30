Young’s single leads Tennessee to 5-4 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jared Young hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 5-4 win over the Mobile BayBears on Friday.

Nico Hoerner scored on the play after he hit a single with two outs and advanced to third following singles by Gioskar Amaya and Young.

Craig Brooks (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Joe Gatto (5-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the BayBears, Jahmai Jones tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Jordan Zimmerman homered and doubled, driving home two runs.