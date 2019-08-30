Gonzalez, Basabe lift Birmingham over Biloxi 6-5

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Luis Gonzalez doubled and singled, scoring two runs as the Birmingham Barons beat the Biloxi Shuckers 6-5 on Friday.

Luis Alexander Basabe doubled and singled twice with two RBIs for Birmingham.

Biloxi batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run single by Bruce Caldwell.

After tying the game in the fifth, the Barons took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Gonzalez scored on a groundout.

Tyler Johnson (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Justin Topa (0-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.