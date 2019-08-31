Twins put 6-game win streak on the line against Tigers

Minnesota Twins (83-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (39-93, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Martin Perez (9-5, 4.53 ERA) Tigers: Matthew Boyd (6-10, 4.47 ERA)

LINE: Twins -139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota enters the matchup as winners of their last six games.

The Tigers are 18-39 against opponents from the AL Central. The Detroit offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, last in the league. Miguel Cabrera leads the team with a mark of .279.

The Twins are 35-19 against the rest of their division. The Minnesota offense has compiled a .273 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the league. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a mark of .304. The Twins won the last meeting 13-5. Kyle Gibson earned his 13th victory and C.J. Cron went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Edwin Jackson registered his eighth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Dixon leads the Tigers with 14 home runs and is slugging .437. Ronny Rodriguez is 9-for-36 with a double, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Max Kepler leads the Twins with 66 extra base hits and has 87 RBIs. Jake Cave is 10-for-32 with three doubles, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .239 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Twins: 7-3, .297 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Tigers Injuries: Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin), Miguel Cabrera: (biceps).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Marwin Gonzalez: (abdominal), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).