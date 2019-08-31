Singer, Lee lead NW Arkansas to 7-1 win over Frisco

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Brady Singer tossed a six-hit complete game and Khalil Lee hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in four, as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals topped the Frisco RoughRiders 7-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Singer (7-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one run.

Down 1-0, the Naturals took the lead for good with two runs in the third inning. Jordan George and Angelo Castellano hit RBI singles en route to the one-run lead.

The Naturals later added three runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. In the fourth, Lee hit a two-run home run and Blake Perkins hit a solo home run, while Lee hit a two-run single in the fifth.

Ronald Herrera (2-6) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

For the RoughRiders, Ryan Dorow doubled and singled.