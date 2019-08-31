Martinez, Profar lift Frisco over NW Arkansas 9-0

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Juremi Profar had three hits and scored two runs, and Emerson Martinez allowed just one hit over five innings as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Frisco scored four runs in the first, including an out that scored Charles Leblanc. The RoughRiders scored again in the third inning, when they put up five runs, including a two-run triple by Ryan Dorow.

Emilio Ogando (1-3) went two innings, allowing six runs and five hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

The Naturals were held scoreless for the 15th time this season, while the RoughRiders' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after NW Arkansas won the first game 7-1.