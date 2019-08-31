Williams-Sutton hits grand slam, leads Fort Wayne over Lansing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Dwanya Williams-Sutton hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the Fort Wayne TinCaps to a 9-2 win over the Lansing Lugnuts on Saturday.

The grand slam by Williams-Sutton gave the TinCaps an 8-0 lead and capped an eight-run inning for Fort Wayne. Earlier in the inning, Justin Lopez hit a two-run home run and Jose Lezama hit a two-run double.

Dylan Coleman (2-1) got the win in relief while Lansing starter Troy Miller (6-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Jesus Lopez doubled and singled three times for the Lugnuts.