Gatewood’s single leads Tri-City to 8-7 win over Spokane

PASCO, Wash. (AP) -- Nick Gatewood hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Tri-City Dust Devils to an 8-7 win over the Spokane Indians on Saturday.

The single by Gatewood started the scoring in a six-run inning and tied the game 3-3. Later in the inning, Tri-City took the lead when Jason Pineda hit a two-run double and then added to it when Pineda scored on a forceout and Luke Becker stole home.

Following the big inning, the Indians tied the game with four runs in the next half-inning, including a two-run double by David Garcia.

The Dust Devils took the lead for good in the seventh when Becker hit an RBI double, bringing home Pineda.

Deacon Medders (1-5) got the win in relief while Josh Smith (2-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.