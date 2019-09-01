Sports
LB Alonso traded by Dolphins to Saints for LB Biegel
Linebacker Kiko Alonso has been traded by the Miami Dolphins to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Vince Biegel.
The trade was the latest payroll-cutting move by the Dolphins as they rebuild under first-year coach Brian Flores. Alonso was due to make $6.5 million this year.
The Dolphins sent tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills to the Texans in a deal completed Sunday. That deal included two other players and draft picks, among them first-round selections in 2020 and 2021 going to Miami.
Alonso started all but two games for the Dolphins in 2016-18 and made 125 tackles last year. Biegel, a third-year pro, played in 14 games as a reserve for the Saints in 2018.
