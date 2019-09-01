Gonzalez, Perez carry Auburn to 3-1 win over Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Wilmer Perez doubled twice and singled, and Pedro Gonzalez hurled five scoreless innings as the Auburn Doubledays beat the Batavia Muckdogs 3-1 on Sunday.

Gonzalez (1-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked two.

Auburn went up 3-0 in the sixth after Perez hit an RBI single and Ricardo Mendez hit a sacrifice fly.

Batavia answered in the bottom of the inning when Dalvy Rosario scored on a groundout to cut the deficit to two.

Jackson Rose (5-6) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out five in the New York-Penn League game.