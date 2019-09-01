Contreras leads Charleston to 8-0 win over Greenville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Roansy Contreras allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the Charleston RiverDogs over the Greenville Drive in an 8-0 win on Sunday.

Contreras (12-5) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one.

In the bottom of the first, Charleston grabbed the lead on a home run by Josh Breaux that scored Oswald Peraza. The RiverDogs then added two runs in the fourth and four in the sixth. In the fourth, Eduardo Navas hit a two-run single, while Welfrin Mateo hit a three-run home run in the sixth.

Brayan Bello (5-10) went five innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

The Drive were held off the scoreboard for the 18th time this season, while the RiverDogs' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

With the win, Charleston improved to 12-6 against Greenville this season.