Indians look to break 3-game slide against White Sox

Chicago White Sox (60-76, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (79-58, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ross Detwiler (2-4, 6.45 ERA) Indians: Aaron Civale (2-3, 1.96 ERA)

LINE: Indians -243; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Indians are 39-21 against AL Central opponents. The Cleveland pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.75. Shane Bieber leads the team with a 3.27 ERA.

The White Sox are 28-28 against teams from the AL Central. Chicago's lineup has 142 home runs this season, Jose Abreu leads the club with 28 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor leads the Indians with 62 extra base hits and is batting .296. Franmil Reyes is 11-for-30 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 60 extra base hits and is slugging .497. Tim Anderson is 11-for-38 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

White Sox: 3-7, .257 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: (groin), Jefry Rodriguez: (shoulder), Tyler Olson: (undisclosed), Corey Kluber: (arm), A.J. Cole: (shoulder), Cody Anderson: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (knee), Jordan Luplow: (hamstring), Jose Ramirez: (wrist), Jason Kipnis: (hand), Christian Arroyo: (forearm).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Jon Jay: (hip).