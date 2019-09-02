Wymer, Conine lead Lansing to 3-1 win over Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) -- Sean Wymer tossed a four-hit complete game and Griffin Conine homered and had two hits, as the Lansing Lugnuts topped the Fort Wayne TinCaps 3-1 on Monday.

Both Lansing starter Wymer and Fort Wayne starter Efrain Contreras delivered strong pitching performances. Wymer (9-11) allowed one run while striking out two and walking one to get the win. Contreras (6-6) went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Midwest League game. He also struck out nine and walked one.

Fort Wayne tied the game 1-1 in the fifth after Ethan Skender hit an RBI single, driving in Justin Lopez.

Lansing answered in the top of the next frame when Otto Lopez hit a solo home run.

The Lugnuts tacked on another run in the eighth when Conine hit a solo home run.