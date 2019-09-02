Martinez’s run leads Tennessee to 5-4 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Jhonny Pereda hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the second inning, leading the Tennessee Smokies to a 5-4 win over the Mobile BayBears on Monday.

The fielder's choice, part of a two-run inning, gave the Smokies a 1-0 lead before Tyler Payne hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Trailing 5-2, the BayBears cut into the deficit in the bottom of the frame when Brendon Sanger hit a two-run home run.

Tennessee right-hander Chih-Wei Hu (2-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Max Herrmann (1-4) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up three runs and three hits over seven innings.