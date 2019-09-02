Alvarez’s single leads Biloxi to 6-1 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Alexander Alvarez hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 6-1 win over the Birmingham Barons on Monday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Shuckers and a three-game winning streak for the Barons.

The single by Alvarez started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Shuckers a 3-0 lead. Later in the inning, Luis Aviles Jr. and Cooper Hummel hit RBI singles.

Bowden Francis (7-8) got the win in relief while Vince Arobio (3-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.