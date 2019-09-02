Baragar, Winn lift Richmond over Bowie 7-1

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Matt Winn doubled twice, and Caleb Baragar pitched five scoreless innings as the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Bowie Baysox 7-1 on Monday.

Baragar (5-5) allowed two hits while striking out six and walking one to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Richmond added to its lead when it scored six runs on home runs by Heliot Ramos, Brandon Van Horn, and Jose Layer.

Alex Wells (8-6) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked two.