Pelletier, Aparicio lead the way for Lakewood

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Ben Pelletier homered and singled twice, scoring three runs as the Lakewood BlueClaws defeated the Hagerstown Suns 10-5 on Monday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the BlueClaws and a three-game winning streak for the Suns.

Juan Aparicio doubled twice and singled with three RBIs for Lakewood.

Hagerstown tied the game 1-1 in the first after Israel Pineda hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Justin Connell.

After Lakewood added a run in the second on a home run by Pelletier, the BlueClaws added to their lead with six runs in the fourth inning, including two RBI each from Aparicio and Malvin Matos.

Josh Hendrickson (1-1) got the win in relief while Hagerstown starter Niomar Gomez (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Armond Upshaw homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Suns.