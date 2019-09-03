Tony Dungy believes weather could give Jaguars an edge against the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes says Chiefs’ offense is ready for Week 1 Patrick Mahomes finished 8 of 10 for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Patrick Mahomes finished 8 of 10 for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Kansas City Chiefs' 27-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason.

Five months ago, there was talk that drones could be over TIAA Bank Field when the Chiefs play in Sunday’s season opener against the Jaguars.

Jacksonville owner Shad Khan was investigating the possibility of having drone-powered “clouds” keep the stadium cool at games, according to First Coast News.

“It’s very futuristic, but it could be very cost-effective only on the days you need it,’’ Khan had told First Coast News.

Alas, there’s been no news of the drones being ready for Sunday’s game, so the Chiefs may have to deal with the weather.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Former Colts/Buccaneers coach Tony Dungy thinks that might be a problem.

He tweeted: “(Heat) and humidity will definitely be an edge for the Jags against the Chiefs, the Dolphins against the Ravens, and for the Bucs against the 49ers on opening day. Training in this humidity is a big advantage but we’ll have to see if it pays off for the home teams.”

Hear and humidity will definitely be an edge for the Jags against the Chiefs, the Dolphins against the Ravens, and for the Bucs against the 49ers on opening day. Training in this humidity is a big advantage but we’ll have to see if it pays off for the home teams. https://t.co/g2fKMDCiX7 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 29, 2019

Chiefs fans may note that the humidity in Kansas City can be, well, oppressive. In fact, a few pointed that out to Dungy, who was a Chiefs assistant coach from 1989-91.

Yes it does. But we’ll see if that Missouri humidity is like Florida humidity? — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 29, 2019

I coached 3 years with the Chiefs. Definitely hit in the summer in KC. We’ll see. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 30, 2019

We’ll see — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 30, 2019

The forecast for game day, as of Tuesday morning: A high of 95 degrees and 61 percent humidity, according to weather.com.