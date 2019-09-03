Marlins look to end 3-game slide against Pirates

Miami Marlins (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-77, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-12, 4.22 ERA) Pirates: Mitch Keller (1-3, 8.62 ERA)

LINE: Pirates -172; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Pirates are 29-37 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .268 batting average, Bryan Reynolds leads the club with an average of .337.

The Marlins are 20-45 on the road. Miami has hit 118 home runs this season, the lowest total in the majors. Starlin Castro leads the club with 16, averaging one every 33.5 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 35 home runs and is batting .278. Kevin Newman is 18-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Castro leads the Marlins with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .405. Jorge Alfaro is 12-for-29 with a double, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 8-2, .338 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .225 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chris Stratton: (torso), Edgar Santana: (elbow), Yefry Ramirez: (calf), Chad Kuhl: (elbow), Nick Burdi: (biceps), Chris Archer: (shoulder), Gregory Polanco: (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: (finger).

Marlins Injuries: Jordan Yamamoto: (arm), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), Austin Brice: (forearm), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Brian Anderson: (hand), Chad Wallach: (concussion).