Valera, Yurchak lift Great Lakes over Lake County 6-4
EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Leonel Valera doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base as the Great Lakes Loons topped the Lake County Captains 6-4 on Wednesday.
Justin Yurchak homered and singled with two runs for Great Lakes.
Great Lakes started the scoring in the first inning when Yurchak hit a solo home run.
After Great Lakes added a run in the third on a home run by James Outman, the Captains cut into the deficit in the third inning when Daniel Schneemann scored on a passed ball.
The Captains saw their comeback attempt come up short after George Valera hit an RBI double in the seventh inning to help cut the Great Lakes lead to 6-4.
Justin Bruihl (5-0) got the win in relief while Lake County starter Shane McCarthy (4-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.
