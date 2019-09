Caeleb Dressel joins new International Swimming League

Caeleb Dressel, the top American male swimmer, has joined the new International Swimming League that begins competition in October.

Dressel, who won a record eight medals at the world championships in July, will compete for the Cali Condors, based in San Francisco.

The sport's first-ever team-based league includes other big names like American Katie Ledecky, Hungary's Katinka Hosszu, Cate Campbell of Australia, Britain's Adam Peaty, Federica Pellegrini of Italy and Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden.

The league's eight teams will compete in the U.S. and Europe.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The season opens Oct. 5-6 in Indianapolis. The league finals will be Dec. 20-21 in Las Vegas.