McCormick hits walk-off single in 11th, Round Rock beats Iowa 5-4

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Chas McCormick hit a walk-off two-run single with two outs in the 11th inning, as the Round Rock Express beat the Iowa Cubs 5-4 on Wednesday.

The Cubs took a 4-2 lead in the top of the 11th when Trent Giambrone hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Phillip Evans as part of a two-run inning.

Round Rock starter Kent Emanuel went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits. He also struck out 10 and walked one. Brendan McCurry (4-4) got the win in relief while Dillon Maples (4-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Drew Ferguson homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For the Cubs, Johnny Field had a pair of hits.

Round Rock improved to 12-5 against Iowa this season.