Eric Stonestreet’s new acting role: Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s brother, Randy

Andy Reid talks about signing LeSean McCoy to the Chiefs Andy Reid talks about signing LeSean McCoy, who he coached when McCoy started his career in Philadelphia, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Andy Reid talks about signing LeSean McCoy, who he coached when McCoy started his career in Philadelphia, on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019.

It’s a little more than 72 hours until the Chiefs kick off what many fans are hoping will be an historic season.

Game time can’t get here soon enough for some fans, who are full of nervous energy.

One good way to deal with that energy? How about watching a funny short movie about Andy Reid’s fictional younger brother, Randy.

Eric Stonestreet, the Kansas City, Kan., native/K-State graduate who stars on “Modern Family,” plays Randy in the video which the Chiefs shared Thursday morning.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Belleville News-Democrat content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Randy is a fan of soft-serve ice cream and isn’t shy about sharing that with whoever will listen. Randy also gets the Tom Brady treatment on high fives.

The owner of a jet-ski business in Oxnard, Calif., Randy tried to boost his business while visiting the Chiefs. Randy gets his ankles taped, gets stuck in a tackling sled and is the one who suggested quarterback Patrick Mahomes try basketball during the offseason.

The video was shot at the Chiefs’ training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, and it’s pretty funny. Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach also make appearances.

“He’s almost like having another coach out there,” Veach says at one point. “One that we don’t want or need.”

Meet Randy Reid, younger brother of head coach Andy Reid.



He owns a jet ski business in California, loves soft-serve ice cream, and is passionate about his brand of football. #GiveRandyARing pic.twitter.com/BzmSQsblPi — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 5, 2019