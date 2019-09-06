Dodgers ride 4-game win streak into matchup with Giants

San Francisco Giants (67-73, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-50, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (9-11, 3.61 ERA) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (13-4, 2.96 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Dodgers are 42-22 against NL West opponents. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the team with an average of .308.

The Giants are 34-33 against the rest of their division. San Francisco is slugging .403 as a unit. Evan Longoria leads the team with a slugging percentage of .462.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 44 home runs and has 104 RBIs. Joc Pederson is 11-for-24 with three doubles, six home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 21 home runs and has 79 RBIs. Mike Yastrzemski is 7-for-29 with a double, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .272 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Giants: 2-8, .224 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Dustin May: (head), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Max Muncy: (wrist).

Giants Injuries: Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (elbow), Johnny Cueto: (elbow), Steven Duggar: (shoulder), Pablo Sandoval: (elbow).